Balcombe Village Voice 28 November

CINEMA - the next film in the Victory Hall on Friday 29 November is FIREBRAND (15) at 7.30pm. The film tells the story of Catherine Parr, the sixth wife of King Henry VIII, who is named regent while the tyrant battles abroad. When the king returns, increasingly ill and paranoid, Catherine finds herself fighting for her own survival. It stars Jude Law, Erin Doherty and Alicia Vikander. Running time is 121 minutes with a refreshment interval. Café style layout with tables allowing for drinks, available from Balcombe Club.

Please arrive early. As usual, you can eat at The Club beforehand, order platters from The Club, or bring your own food. Tickets £7 can be obtained by texting 07795410053 noting name / number of tickets required. Tickets can be collected and paid for on the night.

Balcombe’s CHRISTmas Market is on Saturday 30 November from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall. An excellent opportunity to stock up with Christmas treats and gifts including home-made bakes and cakes, jewellery, handbags, cards, sweeties, books, scented candles etc. The refreshments cafe will be donating all profits to the Langley Green Hospital, supporting people with mental health. The usual supply of yummy bacon butties and homemade cakes will be on offer. Do come along and see what is on offer - you may be able to start your Christmas shopping!

BALCOMBE TENNIS CLUB have resurfaced the courts with a temporary surface and hope that the final stage of the work to paint the new surface with colour and lines will be carried out in Spring. The Club are very grateful to all those who contributed to the cost.

A SUSSEX CHRISTMAS CONCERT - Coro Nuovo will be performing Christmas Songs, Carols and Readings with a Sussex theme on Saturday 7 December 2024 at 6pm in St Mary’s Church, Balcombe. Tickets are on sale now at £14 or the price on the door will be £15. Go to coronuovo.org.uk/tickets

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday 1 December 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Family Service with Fr David, 6.00 pm Advent Carol Service by candlelight.

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.