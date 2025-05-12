Balcombe Village Voice

BALCOMBE VILLAGE VOICE

15 May 2025

FAREWELL AND GOOD LUCK to Christine and Maria who tied up their Balcombe Tea Rooms apron strings at the end of last month. They have been a warm and welcoming presence in the village for over 20 years, with legendary cakes and delicious breakfasts and lunches. They will be missed. We wish them well in their new endeavours, working from home and continuing to cater for private functions and home entertainment. At the time of writing the Tea Rooms are undergoing alterations and we wait with anticipation for the new launch.

BALCOMBE MAGAZINE COPY is due to [email protected] on Thursday 15 May.

BALCOMBE CLUB BINGO is a fun night out on Thursday 15 May at 7.00 pm. It all takes place in the Forest Room and costs £7 for three cards, seven games and cash prizes. Please bring a small raffle prize for Everybody’s a Winner.Everyone welcome, visitors £2 charge for non-members.

CRAFT, GIFTS & PRODUCE MARKET is on in the Victory Hall on Saturday 17 May from 10 – 2.00 pm. This is the first market of the year with lots of stalls booked in including Richard’s pork, “Mary the Jam”, Chrissy with children’s books and fabulous plants from Rapkyns. Balcombe Rifle Club will be running the refreshment café with bacon rolls and home-made cakes.

BALCOMBE GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION PLANT SALE is on Saturday 17 May from 10 – 11.30 am in the Parish Room. Teas and coffees and delicious home-made cakes will also be on offer. This is a chance to pick up some bargains, flowers, vegetable and perennials.

BIRCHANGER GARDENS are open on various weekends in May for different causes between 2.00 – 5.30 pm. These magnificent gardens are at their best this time of year with rhododendrons, azaleas and other wonderful specimen plants and trees, there is also a grassy avenue, lake, lily pond, pergola, and Etruscan –style temple. You will also be able to enjoy afternoon tea and delicious cakes on the lawn with a view. The gardens are located on High Street, Balcombe Forest on the B2110 – 2 miles east of Handcross and there is ample car parking. The children will love the walk round just as much as the adults. Sunday 18 May the charity supported will be St. Catherine’s Hospice. Adult entry (Cash only) is £5 and children free. Dogs are welcome on leads.

REHEARSAL: A SEASON TO SING - Joanna Forbes L'Estrange's new vocal reimagining of Vivaldi's Four Seasons is great fun and is being performed by numerous co-commissioning choirs this year across the UK and as far afield as Australia, Italy and Vietnam to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the publication of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons. St. Mary’s are looking forward to their own performance of this work in Balcombe at St Mary's Church at 6.00 pm on 22 June.

If you are a keen singer, it's not too late to take part - the next rehearsals are on 18 May 3-5pm, 1 June 3-5pm, and 22 June 2.30-4.30pm. The music is very familiar and there are professionally produced resources to help you practise. Further details are available on www.stmarys-balcombe.org.

THE ANNUAL PARISH MEETING is on Wednesday 21 May at 8.00 pm in the Parish Room. This is an event organised by the Parish Council but not a Council meeting. The meeting allows the Council and local community organisations to explain what they have been doing over the last year and electors can have their say on anything which they consider is important to the people of the parish. Anyone may attend but only registered electors may ask questions. The meeting is normally chaired by the Chairperson of the Parish Council.

BALCOMBE OPEN GARDENS – Tickets are on sale now for this event which will take place from 1 – 5 pm on Sunday 8 June in aid of St. Catherine’s Hospice, slightly longer than the timings originally published in the Balcombe Magazine. Over 22 gardens both in the village and on the outskirts will be open for viewing offering some beautiful and interesting planting and design which we are sure will inspire. There will be refreshments served all afternoon in the Victory Hall, and you can buy your ticket and map (£10 for all gardens, children under 16 free) there too on the day. Otherwise check out the posters with the QR code which will take you to Ticketsource or pick up physical tickets at Balcombe Stores ahead of time, but you will have to visit the Victory Hall to pick up your map of the participating gardens on the day.

CINEMA - the next film in the Victory Hall on Friday 23 May at 7.30 pm is The Penguin Lessons (12A). Tickets can be reserved by texting 07795 410053.

BOWLS CLUB – The results for the weekend were Saturday 10 May Henfield 57: Balcombe 74.On Sunday 11 May Handcross 50: Balcombe 44.

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday 18 May 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist.

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.