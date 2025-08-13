Barbara reunited with cherished photo from her days as a nanny to Lord and Lady Pakenham

Residents and staff at Mountside Care Home, Hastings, shared a heartwarming moment with fellow resident Barbara recently.

Barbara, a long-time resident of the care home, was surprised with a framed family photograph from her youth taken during her time as a nanny to Lord and Lady Pakenham and their children.

Barbara cared for the children of Lord Francis Pakenham, later the 7th Earl of Longford, and his wife, Lady Elizabeth Pakenham, an acclaimed historian and biographer, in Hurst Green at just 14, after a friend turned down the role and it was offered to her instead. She spent seven happy years with the family, leaving only when she married.

“It was my only job, but it meant the world to me,” she said.

Barbara is all smiles as activities coordinator Shelagh presents her with a framed photograph from her days as a nanny to Lord and Lady Pakenham and their eight children.

The surprise was arranged by activities coordinator Kimberley, whose research and thoughtfulness discovered the picture which she presented beautifully framed. Barbara was visibly moved to see the faces she had cared for so lovingly brought back to life in the image.

Kimberley said: “As Barbara held the image in her hands, I could see the memories came flooding back. It was clear just how much the moment meant to her, and I am so pleased to have been able to do that for her.”

Lord Francis Pakenham, later the 7th Earl of Longford, was a prominent Labour politician and social reformer, while Lady Elizabeth Pakenham, Countess of Longford, was a celebrated historian and biographer.

“This was more than just a photograph,” said Kimberley. “It was a piece of Barbara’s life — and seeing her reaction reminded us why preserving memories and personal histories matters so much.”