Barns Green Village Community Poppy Memorial

Jill said, ‘It was wonderful to come home and find a bag of poppies hanging on her door or an envelope of them put through the letter box.’

On the day that it had been announced the poppies would be attached to the netting, people arrived with even more poppies and it took the 21 volunteers a total of 72.5 hours to tie on all the poppies ready for the frames to be draped over the tree stump.

The Village Club was opened early so the team had the space to work on nets up to four metres long.

This really is community spirit at its best and a fabulous token of Remembrance and respect.

One veteran who had served for 51 years stopped Dawn on the street to thank the team for keeping the memories of those who made the ultimate sacrifice alive.

His gratitude was so personal and made on behalf of those no longer with us, it was extremely moving.

Everyone who contributed in any way, however small, should be extremely proud of the stunning poppy cascade which will remain on display in Barns Green throughout November.

1 . Contributed The team at work Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed More of the team at work Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Ready to be mounted on the Tommy Tree Stump at the start of November. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Close up of some of the poppies Photo: Submitted