Barratt David Wilson helps celebrate over 100 years of Yapton
The donation from Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, which is building homes at the nearby Ryebank Gate development, will go towards a permanent display of old photographs depicting the history of Yapton throughout the years.
Yapton and Ford Community Hall, a registered charity, provides a venue for the many and varied community groups that exist in Yapton and its surrounding areas.
Allen Misselbrook, Chairman of the Yapton & Ford Local History Group as well as Chairman of Yapton and Ford Village Hall commented: “We are always looking for ways to celebrate the rich history of Yapton & Ford, it is fantastic to have the support from Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties to showcase our rich history to the community.
"The photos highlight how far the village has come and we look forward to having them on display for everyone to see.”
Alex Dowling, Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “We are pleased to support the community of Yapton in displaying its fantastic history as a village over the last one hundred and fifty years.
"The photographs will demonstrate how the community has evolved over time, and we hope they bring joy and pride to those living in West Sussex.”
