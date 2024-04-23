Barratt David Wilson helps celebrate over 100 years of Yapton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The donation from Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, which is building homes at the nearby Ryebank Gate development, will go towards a permanent display of old photographs depicting the history of Yapton throughout the years.

Yapton and Ford Community Hall, a registered charity, provides a venue for the many and varied community groups that exist in Yapton and its surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allen Misselbrook, Chairman of the Yapton & Ford Local History Group as well as Chairman of Yapton and Ford Village Hall commented: “We are always looking for ways to celebrate the rich history of Yapton & Ford, it is fantastic to have the support from Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties to showcase our rich history to the community.

Yapton and Ford Village Hall.

"The photos highlight how far the village has come and we look forward to having them on display for everyone to see.”

Alex Dowling, Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “We are pleased to support the community of Yapton in displaying its fantastic history as a village over the last one hundred and fifty years.

"The photographs will demonstrate how the community has evolved over time, and we hope they bring joy and pride to those living in West Sussex.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently available at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ Ryebank Gate development is a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £264,995 for a two-bedroom property.