Battle care home supports Foodbank February

Hazel Lodge care home in Battle is asking residents, staff and the community to dig deep for donations to support Foodbank February. The home has recently taken proud delivery of a collection box from Bexhill & Battle Foodbank and are encouraging everyone to take part this month by donating just one item to help people in the community that may be finding things a little difficult.

Residents in the home regularly fundraise for the charity but were keen to start filling the collection box with a selection of everyday essentials and treats. They are also asking not to forget our four-legged friends when donating as a lot of elderly people have pets for companionship but struggle with the rising costs.

The collection box is accessible for the whole community so the home is urging friends of the home and local residents to please pop in with their donation.

Rikki-Gene Bury, General Manager at Hazel Lodge Care Home, said: “It is so heart-warming to see how much our residents and staff care about helping others less fortunate. I’m so pleased we’re able to support such an important cause and to do our bit to raise further awareness and donations for the charity.”

Hazel Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hazel Lodge provides residential and dementia care for 70 residents from respite care to long term stays.