Battle Choral Society Christmas concert success

Concert goers were treated to another wonderful concert from Battle Choral Society last Saturday under the baton of Vincent Wade. Performing a little known Baroque Piece by Charpentier – The Midnight Mass for Christmas.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The piece was sung in both Latin and French as originally written. It was a brave choice, but there were very encouraging comments in the break after that piece had been sung – such as “I have never heard such a beautiful work before” - “I love the French and Latin mix – I never knew such a mixture was possible” – “The power and grace of the choir is so inspiring” – “What a fascinating performance – the choir glowed with professionalism”.

The second half of the concert was all about the joy of Christmas with carols sung by the choir, the audience and our wonderful soloists, Yvonne Lloyd, Grace Constable, Rebekah Gilbert, Gary Marriott and Peter Grevatt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All ably supported by Nigel Howard on the organ, Duncan Reid on Piano, Andy Gill on the trumpet and Pete Beament on the timpani .

Battle Choral Society

The soloists and accompanists were part of the whole event in both halves of the concert.

The carols were performed by a variety of groups comprising duets, trios, quartets and even an octet of singers as well as solo performances, bringing variety to the well-known carols.

The audience were also invited to sing six carols with the choir – all demonstrating good voice in raising the roof of St Mary’s Church in Battle.