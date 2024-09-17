Be a voice for your local NHS Foundation Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Queen Victoria Hospital (QVH), in East Grinstead, is looking for people who want to be a voice for the communities QVH serves, and have a say in the way the world-renowned hospital is run.

As an NHS foundation trust, QVH has a Council of Governors which includes members of the public who help to hold the hospital’s Non-Executive Directors to account for the performance of the Board of Directors. And now is your chance to get involved.

QVH is now looking for people of all backgrounds, all experiences, and of all ages over 18, to put themselves forward and help make sure the Council of Governors is representative of the people the Trust serves.

Jackie Smith, Chair of the Board at QVH said: “We are looking for a real cross-section of the communities we serve. People do not need qualifications or specific experience to be a governor, just commitment, some spare time and a genuine interest in working with us to provide the best services for patients.

"Governors are volunteers and have an important role in making QVH publicly accountable for the services we provide. If you have an interest in the NHS and are looking for a way to make a difference then I would encourage you to find out more.”

Someone can stand as a governor if they:

Are a member of the Trust Find out how you can join www.qvh.nhs.uk/for-members

Be at least 18 years of age

Reside in Kent, Surrey, Sussex or South London

Have attended a pre-election event as required by the Trust’s Constitution (see dates below)

Complete the self-nomination form by the deadline

Are not already a foundation trust governor elsewhere, or, if they are, are prepared to resign if elected.

Janet Hall is Deputy Lead Governor at QVH. She said: “If you have some time to give, an interest in supporting your local hospital and are keen to get involved in your community then you should consider becoming a governor. Being a governor here is really rewarding and interesting.”

Nominations will open today (Tuesday, September 17) and close on Tuesday, October 15. The election itself will take place between November 6 and 29. The new governors will take up their role from December 9.

If you are interested in standing for election, more information and the online nomination form is available at www.cesvotes.com/queenvictoria2024 from 17 September 2024. If you cannot nominate electronically then please call Civica on 020 8889 9203.

Anyone interested in standing, must come to one of the following pre-election events.

Wednesday, October 2 at 4.00pm (MS Teams)

Tuesday, October 8 at 1.00pm (MS Teams)

Thursday, October 10 at 9.15am (MS Teams)

To sign up please email [email protected] and you will be sent the joining link. To find out more about being a governor please visit www.qvh.nhs.uk and look at the members section.

For more information, please email the QVH Press Office at [email protected]