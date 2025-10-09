Be deer aware this autumn

Motorists are being urged to be ‘deer aware’ in the coming months to avoid hitting the animals on rural roads.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The county council is reminding drivers that the risk of encountering deer on the road increases during the mating season in October and November.

Every year there are an estimated 74,000 deer-related traffic collisions in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In East Sussex there are deer warning signs in areas where the animals are known to cross roads regularly.

#deer aware

When drivers see a warning sign or are travelling through a heavily wooded stretch of road, they are advised to slow down, stay alert and be prepared to stop.

Councillor Claire Dowling, the county council’s lead member for transport and environment, said: “Traffic collisions with deer can result in injury or death for animals and drivers as well as damage to vehicles.

“Although deer cross roads all year round, the risk of a collision increases in October and November when they are on the move for the autumn mating season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are reminding road users to be aware that deer may appear on the road unexpectedly at this time of year and that by following some simple tips, drivers can help keep themselves, and others, safe.”

Advice to motorists includes;

Drivers are advised to use full-beam headlights at night if no other cars are around, as they will reflect the deer’s eyes, but to dip their headlights when they see a deer to avoid startling it.

Take particular care at dawn and dusk, with the highest-risk times between sunset and midnight, and in the hours shortly before and after sunrise.

Deer often cross the roads in the same locations. Where there are deer warning signs motorists should slow down, stay alert and be prepared to stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deer often travel in groups so if drivers see one crossing the road they should slow down and drive with caution as others may follow.

If motorists hit a deer they should park in a safe place with hazard lights on and call 101 if the deer is on the side of the road and not causing a danger to others, or 999 if someone is injured or the deer is in the road and a danger to other road users.

More information and advice available at www.eastsussex.gov.uk/roads-transport/roads/road-safety/deer