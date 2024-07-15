Be wildlife-aware on the water in Chichester Harbour this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new interactive watersports map will help people get the most out of Chichester, Langstone and Portsmouth Harbours, enjoying the spectacular scenery whilst supporting local wildlife populations.

If you enjoy paddleboarding or kayaking, sailing you’ll know that paddle sports are a great way to connect with natural surroundings. But the growing popularity of these sports can disturb protected birds, seals and sensitive habitats.

The new interactive map provides a user-friendly resource for water users to enjoy the area with minimal disruption to wildlife. It has been developed by Bird Aware Solent, with recommended launch points for paddle sports, windsurfers and kitesurfers.

Recently extended to cover Chichester, Langstone and Portsmouth Harbours, it highlights sensitive areas and suggested routes to get the most out of the area.

Bird Aware Ranger Richie Ainger said: “By taking a few simple steps to enjoy watersports in a wildlife-friendly way, we can ensure our beautiful coastline and its abundant wildlife thrives for future generations.”

Captain Jo Cox, Chichester Harbour Master said: “Chichester Harbour is one of the busiest recreational harbours in Europe, as well as being one of the most important sites for nature in the UK. This new map will help water-users get the most of the area whilst protecting our special wildlife and habitats.”

Alongside the map resources, Bird Aware gives useful tips and advice about minimising any impact on wildlife, including:

Look out for birds and other wildlife and move further away if they become alert to your presence;

Steer clear of islands, spits, marshes and mud as these are important bird roosting and breeding sites;

Keep a low profile around wildlife: kayakers and canoers can reduce wildlife disturbance by lowering their paddle angle. Paddleboarders can do the same by kneeling rather than standing;

Carry or float equipment in and out of the water as dragging can harm delicate habitats and craft, and use recommended launch and exit points to lessen wildlife disturbance;

Avoid small creeks as they provide the perfect safe haven place for birds;

Follow requests on signs and marker buoys which indicate sensitive areas.

The interactive map has been developed by Bird Aware in collaboration with watersports organisations, as well as Chichester Harbour Conservancy, Langstone Harbour Authoritiy, Natural England, the RSPB and Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust. Already launched across the western Solent, the map has already proved popular among the watersports community with more than 5,000 visits to the Bird Aware website to find out more.

Wildlife disturbance is not just a summer issue; many people enjoy watersports in colder months. The harbours are internationally important for over-wintering birds that fly thousands of miles and need to feed and roost without disturbance to ensure their survival.

So, next time you head out on the water, check out the Wildlife Aware Watersports map and be a part of protecting our incredible wildlife for the future.

www.birdaware.org/solent/the-solent/watersports-with-wildlife

Bird Aware Solent encourages people to adopt wildlife-aware behaviour when they visit the coast. It works on coastlines around the Solent region and is formed of a partnership of 19 different local authorities and wildlife organisations.