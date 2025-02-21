Bear the German Shepherd helps cub scouts in West Sussex

This handsome chap is called Bear and he lives with canine behaviourist Mark Bridger-Pescott (owner of Bone Canis, canine behaviour and training services, established 2010.) Bear and Mark have been visiting schools, cub scouts and girl guides to help them to understand canine body language, and how to interact with dogs safely.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bear, who is a 10 year old rescue German Shepherd dog, has been visiting schools, cub scouts, and girl guides to help teach them all about canine body lanuage, how to say 'hello' to dogs, and how to be safe around dogs if the children are worried by them. Mark is a degree-level quailified canine behaviourist with over 30 years experience working with dogs in many different capacites. He serves as Vice-Chair for INTODogs, is co-director of INTODogs and INTORescue, and is the Patron of German Shepherd Dog Welfare Fund (https://www.gsdwelfarefund.co.uk/). He has an extensive, multi-faceted background in working with dogs that spans over 30 years. He has worked with a variety of rescues, and his company's main aim is to help people and their dogs using a professional, force-free, kind, and safe approach that focuses on the welfare of the dog.

Recently Bear has visited: the 1st Southwater sea scouts; the 2nd Southwater cubs; the 1st Hindhead scouts; the 8th Worthing starboard cubs; the 8th Worthing port cubs, and the 1st Pulborough and Bury scout group. He is off to see some girl guides and some more cubs soon too! Bear's calendar is busy, busy, busy!! Over the years the duo have also visited primary schools in Horsham, Crawley, Thakeham, Worthing, Wisborough Green, Southwater amongst others. Mark provides a presentation, with Bear as 'demo dog', to the children; Bear then has a wander to make new friends and say 'hello' to the children in the right way, as he is so calm and relaxed around people; this makes him an ideal dog to show children, and adults, what to do around dogs under Mark's guidance. Mark and Bear have met a few of the children they have helped whilst out on walks, and it was lovely to see the children remembering all of the right things they were taught. It goes without saying that Bear is always very popular with everybody at these sessions and enjoys the attention and treats! The big softie practically has his own fan-club!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bear now has his very own cub scout scarf (it's even a Bear Grylls one!!!) and woggle - very kindly donated to him by the 2nd Southwater cubs - he wears it with immense pride to every session he does! He has even had a couple of offers to invest him in the groups! Hopefully this will happen very soon as he really does deserve it. As well as many 'thank yous' from those who invite us, parents have always given positive feedback... "Tonight was really good, I'm impressed you managed to keep the kids' attention for as long as you did- you're a natural!! The kids loved Bear, they wouldn't stop talking about him after you left"...

Bear visiting 8th Worthing Port Cubs: Jan 2025.

These sessions are completely free (all Mark needs is for a projector to be supplied to plug a flash-drive into). If you would like to book Bear and Mark for a visit, please contact Mark (Bear's social-secretary) via: infobonecanis.com or through the website: www.bonecanis.com

Bone Canis are a force-free, modern team that use science-backed methods. They are proud members of and/or have been certified by The Association of INTODogs ,The PPGBI, IMDT, PACT,the DWA, CAM, BCCS, and the UK Dog Behaviour and Training Charter.