Beer & Cider by the Sea serves up new September festival

Following its success in May, the three-day music, food and drink festival will be back with another round from 12 – 14 September in a brand-new late summer edition. Tickets are on sale now.

Supported by CAMRA, festival goers can enjoy the usual blend of real ales, craft beer, artisan cider, perries, cocktails and more, plus food stalls and a sensational menu of live music.

The festival will replace the October Eastbourne Beer Festival in the Winter Garden which is no longer taking place.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism & Place, Cllr Jenny Williams said, “Beer and Cider by the Sea has become a favourite amongst festival fans and having kicked off the season brilliantly in late May, we are delighted to be back with an end of summer celebration.

“Whether it’s sampling the incredible range of beer and cider from Sussex producers or simply getting together with friends for one last festival of the summer – this is definitely one to get booked in the diary now. With sessions regularly selling out, you don’t want to miss out!”

With more than 140 real ales, craft beers, ciders and perries for afficionados to try, the festival celebrates some of the best producers up and down the country, many of which are based in Sussex. An array of gins, Pimm’s, Prosecco, wines and cocktails will also be on offer, alongside street food stalls.

In the festival tent, a lively line-up of live bands and performers will be providing the soundtrack to the weekend, from folk and country to soul, disco and some top tribute acts – all of which will be announced over the coming weeks.

Beer & Cider by the Sea returns from 12 – 14 September with sessions from 5pm – 10pm on Friday, 11am – 4pm and 5pm – 10pm on Saturday and 12pm – 5pm on Sunday.

Children are welcome on Saturday and Sunday afternoons with free child tickets available for the final Sunday session.

To book call 01323 410611, visit the Seafront Office or book online at www.EastbourneBeerFestival.com.

