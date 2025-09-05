Bellway acquires land for 360 new homes in Hellingly

Bellway has acquired a plot of land in Hellingly where it plans to build 360 new homes.

The company’s Kent division aims to deliver the new homes on a 62.4-acre site at Park Farm East, off New Road, to the east of Hellingly.

The deal extends Bellway’s commitment to creating new communities in East Sussex. The Kent division is currently on site at Woodbury Manor in Hailsham, Porters Grove in St Leonards-on-Sea and Clavering Park in Bexhill, having recently completed a development of 183 homes at Seaford Grange in Seaford.

Bellway‘s proposals for the new development would deliver 234 homes for private sale in a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom designs, alongside 126 one, two, three and four-bedroom affordable homes.

The proposed layout of the 360-home development Bellway hopes to build on land it has acquired in Hellingly

The new development would also feature football pitches with associated changing facilities, allotments, two play areas and a large open space which would act as an extension to Hellingly Country Park.

As part of the planning agreement for the development, there will also be additional investment of over £1 million towards the improvement of local infrastructure.

Dan Merriman, Land Director at Bellway Kent, said: “This land acquisition is positive news for the local housing market as it is an important step towards the delivery of a collection of energy-efficient high-quality homes to meet the needs of a range of house-hunters.

“We identified this parcel of land as having great potential to create a well-designed and sustainable development which blends in with its countryside surroundings on the edge of Hellingly.

“Outline planning permission for 360 homes on the Park Farm East site was granted by Wealden District Council in 2023 and we are currently finalising our application for detailed approval which will be submitted to the local authority in the near future.”

Bellway Kent is currently building 500 new homes at its three developments across East Sussex. This includes 220 new homes at Woodbury Manor in Hailsham, 210 new properties at Porters Grove at St Leonards-on-Sea, and 70 new homes at Clavering Park in Bexhill.

Mark Harrop, Sales Director at Bellway Kent, said: “Bellway Kent has a long-standing commitment to building high-quality homes in East Sussex and if our detailed plans for here are approved, this will bring the number of new homes we are delivering in the county to 860.

“35 per cent of the homes we build would be affordable properties for local people though low-cost rent, shared ownership and the First Homes scheme whereby properties are offered to first-time buyers at a discounted price.

“We are already building new homes at Woodbury Manor, which is just a mile and a half down the road in Hailsham. The new properties we plan to build in Hellingly will complement this development and give more families the chance to make their home in this beautiful part of the world.”

The investment into the local infrastructure that the site will bring includes£575,000 towards highway improvement, £420,000 towards improving local bus services and £172,532towards the maintenance of the green infrastructure and play areas on the site.

To find out more about the new homes Bellway is currently building at Woodbury Manor, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/kent/woodbury-manor or call the sales team on 01323 315389.