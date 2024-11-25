Beware of rogue traders after stormy weather

With the onset of autumn, residents are being warned to be wary of rogue traders aiming to capitalise on damage caused by seasonal storms.

Wet and windy weather can see damage to properties and gardens which may lead to homeowners receiving cold-calls from bogus traders with offers to repair roofs, clear gutters and remove fallen trees.

East Sussex Trading Standards’ advice is to always say no to cold-callers.

Residents who think work needs to be done due to storm damage should always check with their insurance company first.

Scammers are most likely to target elderly and vulnerable people and will often point out a minor repair job.

Once let into the property, the initial problem will usually escalate into a list of jobs that are typically overpriced, unnecessary and unsafe.

Councillor Penny di Cara, lead member for economy at East Sussex County Council, said: “Experience tells us that rogue traders are likely to take advantage of the change of season by knocking on doors or making unsolicited telephone calls offering to undertake repair work.

“We would remind residents to always be suspicious if someone arrives on their doorstep, or they receive an unexpected phone call, claiming their property needs repairs or maintenance of any kind.”

Residents are advised to get at least three quotes from legitimate businesses before making a decision on which trader to use for repairs to their property.

Alternatively, residents are encouraged to obtain recommendations from trusted family members, relatives or friends who have actually had work undertaken, and which can be inspected by the resident.

The Trading Standards approved website www.buywithconfidence.gov.uk can help people find a reputable trader.

If anyone has a contractual dispute or is unhappy with the service they have received they should, in the first instance, contact the Citizens Advice Helpline on 0808 223 1133 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm).

If residents feel threatened or intimated by a cold caller, they should report it immediately to the police by calling 999. Non-urgent issues can be reported to the police via 101.