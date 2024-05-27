Bewbush play areas refurbished and reopened

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Borough Council has refurbished and reopened three Bewbush play areas as part of a wider programme to revitalise unsupervised playgrounds across Crawley.

The refurbishment – at Brideake Close, Perkstead Court and Curteys Walk – has included extensive resurfacing and general maintenance works, as well as the installation of colourful new play equipment. The works took around seven weeks to complete. Curteys Walk also benefits from some floor play graphics.

As part of the current phase of the Unsupervised Play Investment Programme, five out of the 10 approved schemes have now been completed, with the remaining schemes to be delivered by early next year. Work has already started at Meadowlands Play Area, West Green, and is scheduled to be completed in mid-June.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, said: “The three refurbished play areas in Bewbush are fantastic and I’m delighted they are now ready for the local children to enjoy.

“We continue to push ahead with our wider programme of redeveloping our unsupervised play areas, which is so important for encouraging children to play outside.”