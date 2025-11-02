Bewitching tricks and spooky treats at Wadhurst care home

Halloween

Barchester’s Wadhurst Manor Care Home, in Wadhurst, was a den of ghoulish activity as the home’s spooky Halloween party got in to full swing on Friday. Staff, residents and guests got in to the spirit of things with live music from Dave on Saxophone and a selection of seasonal refreshments.

Residents said they had a fun day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get in spirit. I really enjoyed Sarah’s spooky outfit. General Manager, Catalin Gyulai cackled: “Our residents and staff love to party and what better time of the year to do this than Halloween?

We’ve focused our day on treats for the people that live here and their guests today and we have all really enjoyed every moment of it!”

Wadhurst Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Wadhurst Manor provides nursing care, residential care and respite care for 66 residents from respite care to long term stays.