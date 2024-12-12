Bewley Homes hosts ‘Meet the Neighbour’ festive event at Willow Fields in Alfold
The gathering welcomed new residents to the community while underpinning the importance of fostering connections and building a strong sense of belonging.
The event provided an opportunity for residents to come together, enjoy Christmas carols and celebrate the joy of the holiday season. With mulled wine, mince pies, and festive decorations, the occasion served as the perfect backdrop for neighbours to meet, mingle, and start building lasting relationships.
Jo Dixon, Marketing Manager at Bewley Homes, said: "At Bewley Homes, we believe that a home is more than bricks and mortar; it’s about creating a thriving, supportive community. Events like these are an essential part of how we help our residents feel connected to their new surroundings and to each other."
The “Meet the Neighbour” event is part of Bewley Homes’ ongoing commitment to nurturing vibrant communities at each of its developments.
The Willow Fields event exemplified this mission by bringing together people of all ages to share in the magic of the season.
Two, three and four bedroom homes ready to move into at Willow Fields.