Bexhill care home hosts charity event for St Wilfrid’s Hospice

Earlsfield Court Care Home host charity quiz night

Earlsfield Court care home in Bexhill-on-Sea, hosted its first charity pub quiz in support of St Wilfrid’s Hospice Enterprise Challenge, where the hospice provides an initial ‘investment’ of £50, setting the challenge of raising at least five times that amount.

Earlsfield Court smashed the target by raising £432 at this first fundraising initiative.

Commenting on the event, Anne-Marie Awcock, Home Admissions Advisor, Earlsfield Court, said: “We had a brilliant turnout, with seven teams, each paying a £5 entry fee. We created a pop-up bar, selling drinks and classic pub snacks, with 100% of proceeds going to the hospice.

!A huge thank you to Alan who kindly created and hosted the quiz and brought great energy and professionalism to the event. Finally, congratulations to the winning team, the "Rosewood Rebels", who donated their £100 prize back to the hospice – a truly generous gesture that captured the spirit of the evening.”

Team enjoying the charity quiz night at Cinnamon Care Home Earlsfield Court

Dave Longman, Corporate Community Fundraiser, St Wilfrid’s Hospice, adds: “A huge thank you to everyone at Earlsfield Court for hosting a fantastic quiz in support of St Wilfrid’s Hospice — your kindness and community spirit make such a difference. We’re so grateful for your wonderful support.”

Earlsfield Court, part of the Cinnamon Care Collection, looks forward to continuing their support of St Wilfrid’s Hospice, as well as other local charities in the wider Bexhill community.

Earlsfied Court, located on Brooklands Road, in the village of Little Common, offers exceptional residential, dementia and respite care. It is part of Cinnamon Care Collection, which for the past eight years has been named a Top 20 UK care home group by Carehome.co.uk, the Trustpilot of the care home industry.