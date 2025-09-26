Bexhill carer named finalist in inaugural Andor Awards

A care assistant at Collington Park Lodge care home in Bexhill-on-Sea, Jason Field, has been named a finalist in the first Andor Awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Andor Awards is a new initiative created to celebrate the dedication and impact of people across the health and social care sector, in support of The Care Workers’ Charity.

After serving 15 years in the British Army, Jason joined Collington Park Lodge in April 2025. His journey into care was deeply personal, inspired by the memory of his late fiancée. Jason said,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I started working in care to honour the memory of my late fiancée. We had looked after her aunt who lived with dementia, and she continued to be my aunt after my fiancée passed away.

Jason Field, Care Assistant at Collington Park Lodge in Bexhill

“Working in care stopped being a job when I realised how much I loved it. It makes me proud to know the residents trust me and allow me to be part of their world.

“The bonds you build with the residents stay with you forever. Being nominated made me feel very proud — as proud as when I passed my army training. I was trained to be a soldier, but I was born to do care.”

Bianca Wilson, the General Manager at Collington Park Lodge, added, “Jason brings compassion, energy, and dedication to everything he does, and we couldn’t be any prouder to see him recognised in this way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners of the Andor Awards 2025 will be announced at a ceremony onboard The Dixie Queen Paddle Steamer on 23rd October in London.

To find out more, call 01424 533445, email [email protected], or drop into the home on Collington Lane East, Bexhill, TN39 3RJ.

Collington Park Lodge care home in Bexhill, operated by Oyster Care Homes, offers 24-hour residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 people. With ensuite bedrooms, beautiful social spaces, and landscaped gardens, Collington Park Lodge offers an inclusive fee to give peace of mind to its residents and families.