Bexhill Carer named winner at inaugural Andor Awards

Jason Field, a care assistant at Collington Park Lodge care home

Jason Field, a care assistant at Collington Park Lodge care home in Bexhill-on-Sea, has been named the winner of the Overcoming Challenges category at the first-ever Andor Awards.

The ceremony, held aboard the elegant Dixie Queen Paddle Steamer in London, brought together professionals from across the health and social care sector to celebrate those who go above and beyond in their roles. The event also raised funds for The Care Workers’ Charity, which provides financial and mental health support to care workers across the UK.

After serving 15 years in the British Army, Jason joined Collington Park Lodge in 2025. His journey into care was deeply personal, inspired by the memory of his late fiancée.

Jason said: "I started working in care to honour the memory of my late fiancée, but it stopped being a job when I realised how much I loved it. It makes me proud to know the residents trust me and allow me to be part of their world. Winning this award means so much because it reminds me that no matter what life throws at you, you can still make a difference. To be recognised for doing something I genuinely love is incredibly humbling."

Bianca Wilson, General Manager at Collington Park Lodge, said: "We are all so proud of Jason. His compassion, strength and willingness to step in and help in any situation make him an outstanding carer and colleague. He’s someone everyone can rely on - a real safe pair of hands. His journey is one of real courage, and this award couldn’t be more deserved. Jason embodies what care is all about - heart, resilience and humanity."

Collington Park Lodge, part of Oyster Care Homes, offers 24-hour residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 people. With ensuite bedrooms, bright communal spaces and landscaped gardens, the home provides inclusive-fee packages designed to give peace of mind to residents and their families.

You can meet Jason and the team at Collington Park Lodge during the home’s Warm and Toasty Wednesday events, held every week from 11am. All are welcome to drop in for a bowl of homemade soup, crusty bread and friendly conversation with residents and team members.