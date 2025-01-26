Bexhill Foodbank opens its advice service office

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bexhill Foodbank Advice Service hosted a fabulous lunch on Thursday 23rd January, where they welcomed around 30 of their key referrers to the advice service office on Sackville Road, Bexhill.

This lunch marked the official opening of their advice service office and was an opportunity to meet Gareth Delany, the Financial Capability Advisor and Guy Partridge, the Bexhill CAP Centre manager, who work in partnership with the foodbank to help their clients tackle their debts.

Since October 2022 Bexhill Foodbank (including Battle) have been running a Financial Inclusion project, which sees a trained advisor working one-on-one with clients to support them to make positive changes to their situation. The first step is working together to identify the underlying causes of what has brought the client to the foodbank, a local food crisis service.

Then through benefit checks and applications, debt work, budgeting help, grant applications, advocacy and support to access services, change suppliers or perhaps employment help, the advisor seeks to help the client take positive steps forward, with the aim that they can get more money in their pocket and no longer need to use the foodbank.

This service has been immensely successful and has resulted in the number of clients using the foodbank to drop or stagnate. There are no fewer new clients, but far fewer having to rely on the foodbank as a regular way to get by. In the last nine months, the service has helped 128 clients, seen financial gains of over £256,000 and had £141,515 of debt written off.

To access the advice service people need to be using the foodbank for emergency food and then they can be internally referred for additional help.

If you know someone in the impossible situation of having to decide between buying enough food to feed their family and paying an essential bill, please tell them that the foodbank can help. If someone is accessing us for the first time they can self-refer by emailing [email protected] or calling 07866 570468. We will help them and ensure they get connected with a trusted referrer if they need further food help.