Bexhill In Bloom wins gold

Bexhill In Blooms President, Chairman, Vice Chair, Secretary and Committee Members pictured with the GOLD AWARD

Local voluntary horticultural organisation Bexhill In Bloom entered this year's Royal Horticultural Societies South and South East In Bloom Awards and walked away with a gold award.

Bexhill In Bloom was entered into the Champion of Champions category having won the gold category of small coastal towns for three consecutive years.

Judges from the Royal Horticultural Society's South and South East In Bloom visited Bexhill-on-Sea earlier on in the year and toured various parts of Bexhill including Manor Gardens, Egerton Park, the Beach Garden and St Barnabas Church.

The judges were shown around Bexhill by the organisation's President Lord Brett McLean and District Councillor Polly Gray.

The vice-chairman of Bexhill In Bloom Cllr Richard Thomas and Paul Webb from MLC Funerals Ltd representing the President attended the South and South East In Bloom Awards held at RHS Wisley to collect the gold award.

The President said: "This gold award pays tribute to the hard working volunteers who give up their time to to do their bit to enhance Bexhill-on-Sea through their voluntary work.

"The volunteers whether they are gardening, applying for grants or recruiting more volunteers all do their bit to ensure that Bexhill looks beautiful through the use of horticulture.

"This award recognises their dedication, commitment, enthusiasm and passion to make Bexhill better and I want to personally thank everyone for their contributions that ensured that Bexhill in Bloom won gold."

Anyone wishing to volunteer are encouraged to access information through the Bexhill In Bloom Facebook page.