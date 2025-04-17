Bexhill runner set to mark emotional milestone at London Marathon and raise thousands for Barnardo’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bexhill-on-Sea mum is training hard ahead of next week’s London Marathon in a bid to raise thousands of pounds for the UK’s leading children’s charity, while marking a personal milestone.

Emma Taylor, 47, will don a Barnardo’s bib and join 56,000 other runners on Sunday 27 April to take on the world’s most loved marathon, in the hope of raising £3,000 for the charity.

Emma said: “I struggled with addiction for many years and running was, and still is, a huge part of my recovery. I’ve now been sober for six years - in fact, the weekend of the London Marathon marks the six-year milestone - so it feels like taking part is meant to be.

“I’m now a substance misuse practitioner in a community-based service. I’ve worked with many families who have been directly supported by Barnardo’s, so I know how valuable the charity’s support and services are.

Emma Taylor from Bexhill-on-Sea is taking on the London Marathon to raise money for children's charity, Barnardo's

“I am hugely passionate about the mental and physical health and wellbeing of all children and do all I can each day to make sure each child I support is safe and well. I’m running every step of the Marathon for all the children, young people and families I’ve worked with over the years, and for my own children who were supported by Barnardo’s when going through a hard time in their lives.”

Barnardo’s Regional Director of Children’s Services for the South East, Emma Bowman, said: “I want to wish Emma all the best as she takes part in the TCS London Marathon and raises valuable funds for Barnardo’s, which will make an invaluable difference to the lives of the children, young people and families we support.

“Fundraising for Barnardo’s means we’re able to help children and young people feel safer, happier, healthier and more hopeful – and have somewhere they feel they belong.”

The TCS London Marathon is said to be the most popular marathon on the planet, with more than 1.25 million people taking part since its inception in 1981. Starting at Greenwich, runners pass some of London’s most famous landmarks, including Tower Bridge, Big Ben and The Shard.

Across the UK, 175 runners are representing Barnardo’s with the hope that a total of £315,000 can be raised to support hundreds of thousands of children, young people and families across the UK, through more than 750 services.

A recent survey for Barnardo’s found that every week, almost one in five parents in the Southeast (19%) have to buy unhealthy food for their children because they can’t afford healthier options. Of those, more than two-thirds (67%) said they were worried about what they were feeding their children. Barnardo’s children’s services work with families across the UK, including Sussex, to support a range of needs in local communities, including help and guidance around food and nutrition.

Barnardo’s is still on the lookout for volunteers to cheer on runners along the course of the 26.2-mile route. Search 'Become a Barnardo's fundraising volunteer'.

To sponsor Emma, visit her Just Giving page here