Bexhill Stamp Club members enjoy a most entertaining evening

Twenty five members of the Bexhill Stamp Club had an enjoyable evening with a slide show and talk about some of the 8 million items in the British Library Philatelic Collection. Shown were some of the rarest stamps and covers in the world.

The display was given by Mr David Beech, retired curator of the British Library's Philatelic Collection, which was begun in the mid 1840s. Many of the displays David showed, were accompanied by most interesting anecdotes relating either about the donors of the material or the history of the material.

The Bexhill Stamp Club meets on the fourth Thursday every month from 7pm - 9pm. Everyone is welcome to join, and enjoy some interesting displays of stamps, covers and/or postcards. for more details ring 07775 736861