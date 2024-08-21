Bexhill to celebrate Fairtrade success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Successful acheivements for Bexhill as a Fairtrade Town

Bexhill can be very proud of the broad spectrum of goodwill and vision that it shows for the wide common good.

So many can echo what Lisa Gilbert (of Public Citizen) said: "I've always been motivated by Fairness. Once I saw the clear unfairness in our politics and society, I couldn't unsee it."

Rother District Council and Bexhill Town Council have passed supporting resolutions since 2006 supporting Fairtrade awareness and action.

We've been a Fairtrade Town since 2007.

Progress is occurring. More cafes are selling Fairtrade tea, coffee and sugar. Many businesses are using Fairtrade products at breaktime. Supermarkets have wider ranges of Fairtrade products eg chocolates, bananas, tomatoes, marmalades, flowers and cotton items.

Church Faith leaders wish their congregations to use and choose the justly sourced products decreasing child poverty and child slavery and automatically lifting them into health and education. Many schools have integrated Fairtrade values into the curriculum and assembly routines and projects.

But there is so much more that can easily be done to push the boundaries. We are appealing to all from now to Fairtrade Fortnight in mid September to swap as many products as you can. At the Heart of Sidley Festival recently we got more than 200 signed up swaps. You can be the change you want.

The resounding success of the tried and tested Fairtrade economic model is that farmers get the guaranteed minimum fair price even when the international goes below and get the higher rate when it goes above fluctuating market.

Then annually the supermarkets give a percentage bonus based on sales called the "premium" to the farmers cooperative which they use to improve products, build classrooms and clinics and fight devastating climate effects etc.

So, what is your birthday present to Fairtrade people and system in mid September?

Few suggestions: treat yourself to a cuppa in a cafe which serves Fairtrade products. Try the COOP's Irresistable chocolates or fab Tony's Chocolonely or Divine chocs or try out different shops ranges. Organise a Fairtrade little party with friends, school group, church or mosque coffee morning to raise funds, special service including thanksgiving for the wonderful benefits of Fairtrade in changing more lives.

Collect all Fairtrade wrappings and labels to make a collage and post it on Bexhill Fairtrade Facebook. Make a list of improving your carbon footprint to decrease the destructive climate change here and the environment of our global village where our weakest brothers and sisters are suffering the worst effects of what the have caused least.

Prepare Fairly for Fairtrade Fortnight in your family, business, church, faith group, school...every little bit accumulates because you did it! Let us know on social media what's fairly happening.There is a Fairtrade Breakfast already planned for St Martha's Church Hall after Mass at 9am for 10am in the Hall.

Lesley Shareif, a Fairtrade campaigner for many years says: "I am delighted that Bexhill continues to be committed to being a Fairtrade Town Community.I enjoy the positivity and hope for the present and future development."