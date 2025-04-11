Bexhill's Homecall receives Mullins Trophy Cup 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Each year, Bexhill-on-sea Town Council acknowledge the efforts of local people with their Civic Awards ceremony; with one category, The Mullins Trophy Cup, dedicated to community groups across Bexhill.

Homecall received this award in recognition of their support for Visually Impaired members of our community. Established in 1985, it is a poignant year for the Charity, celebrating 40 years of service in Bexhill this October. Homecall is a registered charity that helps people who are visually impaired remain independent in their own home and give relief from social isolation by providing a regular volunteer visitor. They are supported by a board of trustees who bring a variety of experience and perspective to the running and direction of the charity.

“Joining Homecall has been a great help both physically and emotionally. Sight loss can leave us feeling vulnerable and Homecall is amazing for encouraging clients to manage the ongoing challenges that come with this. I have been extremely honoured to fill the role of client trustee for the past decade” Client Trustee, Lynne.

Following the completion of a DBS check and training, Scheme Manager Claire carefully matches clients with a visitor who can best care for their individual social support needs; this might be for coffee and a chat, or for more practical help at home. Volunteers contribute one hour per week and visits are coordinated between the client and visitor directly.

Homecall Members Ilkay (L) Lucy(C) and Homecall Scheme Manager, Claire with the Mullins Trophy Cup

“As a Volunteer and Trustee, I find it so very rewarding to be involved with the charity and to help my clients with some tasks that their sight problems may make difficult. I also feel that during the time I have been associated with Homecall I have established some truly genuine friendships.” Charity Secretary, Joy.

In the community, Homecall hosts a weekly coffee morning open to all visually impaired people in Bexhill. Each Thursday from 10am at The Picture Playhouse, volunteers serve coffee as guests enjoy a safe space in which to socialise with other Visually Impaired People, affectionately known as VIPs.

Having previously won the Queen's award for voluntary service in 2006 and RVA Volunteer of the year (as a collective) in 2022, the Mullins Trophy Cup is a fitting accolade for the charity's continuing commitment to community engagement in Bexhill.

As a charitable organisation, Homecall depend on grant legacies, donations and fund-raising activities as they do not receive statutory funding. Claire explains, “We are grateful for all the support that we receive from individuals and organisations”, “If you are interested in volunteering we only ask our volunteers to dedicate one hour a week, so please get in touch.”

Cllr Abul Azad and Homecall Scheme Manager, Claire with the Mullins Trophy Cup

Homecall's next fundraising event is a Curry and Quiz Night hosted at the Shiplu, London Road, on Tuesday 13th May. Tickets are now available from Homecall by email; [email protected], or pop into The Picture Playhouse on Thursday mornings.

Written by R.Best