Hundreds of former commercial egg-laying hens are currently without homes in East Sussex, prompting an urgent appeal for the public to come forward and adopt them.

The British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) is holding a rehoming event on Sunday, September 28th where ex-commercial laying hens will be sent off to their new retirement homes – but only if kind-hearted animal lovers come forward and register their interest at bhwt.org.uk/hen-adoption by 4pm on Friday, September 26th .

The rehoming will take place in Ringmer near Lewes. These hens live in large flocks and are available for adoption as they have passed their prime egg-laying age. For 18 months they worked tirelessly laying eggs for us to buy in the supermarket and now deserve the chance to enjoy a peaceful retirement.

The British Hen Welfare Trust wants these hens, instead, to experience life as beloved pets. They have so much more to give.

Toni Stevens, a local volunteer with the BHWT has rehomed hens herself and says they quickly become part of the family. “Hens have the biggest personalities. They are wonderfully curious and entertaining. You can easily lose hours just watching and interacting with them,” she said.

“Treated with kindness, they soon become part of the family, often happy to have a cuddle, or perch on your knee for a snooze. They still lay the occasional egg, but more than anything they just bring a little bit of joy. And they make great pets.”

Anyone looking to adopt simply needs to offer these hens security, food and water and a little bit of TLC.

Gaynor Davies, Head of Welfare and Operations at the BHWT, said: “Our hens are so deserving of a second chance which is why we’ve sent over one million off to new homes since 2005. If you’re in East Sussex and fancy offering a home to some hardworking hens – who will continue popping out the occasional egg – please get in touch as soon as you can.”

To adopt hens simply visit bhwt.org.uk/hen-adoption and click ‘adopt’ next to the location nearest to you.

Alternatively, call the BHWT Rehoming Team on 01884 860084.