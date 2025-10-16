Big celebration in Itchenor this weekend

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner will lead the 850th anniversary celebrations of St Nicholas Church, Itchenor on Sunday (19 October 11am).

The Church has a fascinating history and the service will joyfully reflect on its rich and varied history as well as looking confidently to the future.

There will be a celebration Eucharist on Sunday at which the Bishop will also preach and there will be special readings and music.

It is believed that Romans settled in Itchenor in AD43, though the parish name is derived from its Saxon chief Icca. He took hold of the shoreline which became known as Iccanore ‘Icca’s shore’.

The Right Reverend Dr Martin Warner

The Domesday Book (1066) names the village as Icenore.

A chapel was built in 1175 by the Lord of West Itchenor Hugh Esturmy. The chapel was adjacent to the river Haven and spring tides would cause the chapel to be surrounded by water.

This is why in around 1180 the chapel was dedicated to the patron saint of seafarers St Nicholas.

St Nicholas church is now a grade I listed building. It sits on a hill and has a unified nave and chancel.

It was restored in 1869 by G M Hills, who also restored Birdham, St James church in 1863. The font is an octagonal bowl that dates from the thirteenth century. The church contains four post World War 2 stained glass windows, and one abstract brightly coloured stained glass window.