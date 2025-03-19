Big win for Arundel at the Community Rail Awards

The 2025 national Community Rail Awards (CRN) were always going to be special. Not only is CRN marking its twentieth anniversary this year, but in addition the whole rail network is celebrating 200 years since passengers first experienced train travel. It is therefore no coincidence that the CRN awards took place in Newcastle, less than forty miles from the location of that first passenger train journey that took place between Darlington and Stockton on 27 September 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As it turned out, the awards were particularly special for an intrepid bunch of volunteers from West Sussex. Carole, Jo, Jody and Mary were representing Greening Arundel and the Green Team – groups formed just two years ago to support nature recovery in their home town. The “Fab Four” travelled to Newcastle by train (of course) hoping to win an award in either of the two categories, in which they had been shortlisted. They knew competition would be stiff and, as more and more category winners were announced, they consoled themselves with the knowledge that they would return home with inspiring new ideas and wonderful new contacts no matter what.

Then came the final two overall awards. They could scarcely believe their ears when their names were called to receive a trophy and certificate for making “an outstanding contribution to community rail”. This was an accolade they had certainly not expected, but were thrilled to receive on behalf of Greening Arundel and the Green Team. The award reflects the vision, imagination and sheer hard work that has transformed Arundel station into a wonderful community space, that welcomes both wildlife and train travellers. Carole Beaty from Greening Arundel commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won this award. We do a range of work at the station, just over the last two years, to make us more sustainable, more biodiverse, more nature-friendly and to involve the community as much as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Morton, CEO of the 2021 award winner Southeast Community Rail Partnership (SCRP), was quick to congratulate the group, “We are so delighted for you. Your project will inspire so many other groups. We can't thank you enough for all the hard work that has gone into Greening Arundel. On behalf of the SCRP Team and Directors, we wish you every success for the future and lots more recognition for your achievements.”

Award announcement

Her words were echoed by Arun Valley Line Group Chair and West Sussex County Councillor, Bob Lanzer, “Yes indeed a brilliant achievement. Well done to the entire team. It is great to see all of the hard work recognised so prominently at a national level.”

Commenting on the awards ceremony as a whole, Bill Freeman, interim chief executive of Community Rail Network, said: “Our Community Rail Awards give deserved recognition to community rail partnerships, groups and volunteers across Britain and now beyond. It’s a fantastic achievement to be able to celebrate two decades of recognising the outstanding work across community rail, especially during this special Railway 200 year. Our congratulations to Greening Arundel/the Green Team and to all our winners, and thanks to everyone who supports and champions community rail, helping the movement to go from strength to strength.”

The Awards celebrate the crucial, often unsung work of community rail partnerships, station friends and other community rail groups, which continue to grow in number and impact, under the CRN umbrella. More than 500 guests, including senior rail and transport leaders and community rail officers and volunteers, were in attendance at the prestigious evening on 13 March. The Awards recognise projects supporting diversity, accessibility and inclusion, sustainable travel and tourism, youth and schools engagement, community-led station improvements, empowered communities and influencing positive change.