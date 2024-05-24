Billingshurst Lions celebrate 50 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Billingshurst & District Lions have been serving the communities in and around Billingshurst for over 50 years. Stan Stevens had the vision to form the Club and under the guidance of Horsham Lions, gathered the necessary 20 members for it to receive its Charter in November 1973, becoming part of Lions Club International (LCI).

No founder members are with us today, but Stan’s wife, Pam, is still an honorary member . The Club continues to thrive with 9 new members joining in the past two years.

Fund raising was, and still is a key element, enabling the club to provide financial support for Community Service requests and support various ventures by the Projects Committee. Carols at Christmas was the first Fundraising event, and Santa still tours local villages with his “Flying Bedstead”, but now more focused on bringing festive cheer. Many remember the Caledonian Market from 1981, until it had to end after 20 years mainly due to legislation concerning selling secondhand electrical goods. This was followed by a short lived Beer Festival, but soon replaced by a Charity Golf Day which continues to this day for a Charity nominated by the President.

Apart from many other fund raising events, the Lions Charity Bookshop has raised over £800,000.00 since early beginnings with a weekly stall in Jengers Mead; then short term leases on vacant High Street Shops until leasing its own shop in the precinct in 2002. The Bookshop remains as popular as ever, attracting customers from far and wide.

President Peter Coleman and VDG Steve Carley with the 50 Year Certificate of Appreciation

The main ethos of Lions is to provide financial and practical help wherever it’s required in the community, living up to the Lions motto, “We Serve”. The first involved building an outside play and cycling area at Dedisham Autistic Children’s Home (now Hillside) at Slinfold, followed shortly after by clearing ponds of vegetation at an old people’s home in Barns Green.

Roofing became a major activity, at Slinfold Scout HQ, Dauxwood Play Group (now Pre-School) and the cottage in the Mother’s Garden at the Women’s Hall, where the Club later enabled the replacement of play equipment and redecorated the Hall. Redecorating was also carried out at Longfield Manor, overnight! All had to be completed before breakfast at 6 am.

Over the years, Billingshurst Lions have supported Primary Schools in the ‘District’, Scout and Guide Groups, helped at the Billingshurst Show and on Firework nights and provided the music for the annual Remembrance Day Parade. The Lions also support lunches for the elderly and this year, provided over 90 food hampers at Christmas. The Club has also contributed towards major international disasters, where all monies are distributed by local Lions Clubs in the area.

More recently, the Club has hosted a PSA Testing Session at the Community Centre, continued supporting 10 Primary Schools in various ways, including free book give-aways, initiating the ROAR competition, an inspirational and fun learning experience challenging children to dream up ideas they believe could change the world, which has now been adopted by Lions Clubs across the UK. The Club also initiated funding for Brain Tumour Research, now also adopted as a national Lions Charity.

The Club celebrated the 50th Anniversary of its Charter Presentation with a lunch at the West Sussex Golf Club, attended by more than 80 members and guests, including guest of honour Steve Carley, Vice District Governor for Lions MD105SE. Steve congratulated Billingshurst Lions on its longevity and successes, and presented the Club with a 50 year Certificate of Appreciation signed by Her Royal Highness, Duchess of Edinburgh, Patron of Lions Clubs of the British Isles.