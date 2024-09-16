Bingo fun at Peacehaven

Join us for Bingo on October 23 from 2pm - 4pm.

The event will be held in the Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven BN10 8BB.

The afternoon is in aid of the Mayor of Peacehaven’s charity, the Peacehaven Community Supermarket

For more information call: 01273 585493.

