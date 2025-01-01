BINGO! - weekly prize bingo in Newhaven to raise funds for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Community volunteers, Katherine Kenway and Paula Woolven, are hosting weekly prize bingo afternoons from 3 pm at the Havens Connections Cafe in the Hillcrest Community Centre, Bay Vue Road, Newhaven, starting Monday, January 6th.

All proceeds will be donated to the cafe's Pay-It-Forward scheme, which allows cafe users to 'pay as they feel' if they are experiencing difficult situations or receive home-cooked refreshments free.

The fun starts at 3 pm, with doors opening at 2.30 pm to purchase refreshments.Tickets must be pre-booked due to limited space at https://bit.ly/havensbingo

To donate to the Pay-It-Forward scheme, please see: https://localgiving.org/fundraising/payitforwardcafe