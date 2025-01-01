BINGO! - weekly prize bingo in Newhaven to raise funds for charity
Community volunteers, Katherine Kenway and Paula Woolven, are hosting weekly prize bingo afternoons from 3 pm at the Havens Connections Cafe in the Hillcrest Community Centre, Bay Vue Road, Newhaven, starting Monday, January 6th.
All proceeds will be donated to the cafe's Pay-It-Forward scheme, which allows cafe users to 'pay as they feel' if they are experiencing difficult situations or receive home-cooked refreshments free.
The fun starts at 3 pm, with doors opening at 2.30 pm to purchase refreshments.Tickets must be pre-booked due to limited space at https://bit.ly/havensbingo
To donate to the Pay-It-Forward scheme, please see: https://localgiving.org/fundraising/payitforwardcafe