Bird watching and Burn’s Night at Guild Care’s Caer Gwent Care Home

Residents at Guild Care’s Caer Gwent care home in the heart of Worthing have been taking part in a variety of activities this January, within the warm and friendly atmosphere that makes the home a wonderful place to live. One of the standout activities involved some of the residents crafting homemade seed balls to help sustain wild birds throughout the winter. This activity coincides with the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch this weekend (24-26 January).

This activity was particularly special for one of Caer Gwent’s new respite care residents. As an avid birdwatcher, he shared his passion for observing wildlife and discussed the various species he has spotted in the home’s garden and at local sites like Brooklands.

To start off a series of Burns Night celebrations, residents enjoyed a Burns-themed Scattergories game. Residents joined in enthusiastically, coming up with creative answers and sharing their ideas along with lots of laughter.

Another fun event was the quiz afternoon, where residents tested their knowledge in a friendly yet competitive setting. Additionally, a poetry session encouraged residents to express their creativity through verse. Although some initially found the challenge daunting, they ultimately produced some thoughtful and creative poems.

Brenda was among the residents at Caer Gwent who created seedballs to help sustain garden birds and heard from fellow resident & keen birdwatcher about the birds he's spotted locally.

Bingo received an entertaining twist with musical instrument theme, where each participant had the chance to win a prize. Another highlight was a morning of word games, sparking lively conversations and plenty of laughter.

Sammy Paynter, Health & Wellbeing Coordinator at Caer Gwent, said, "It’s wonderful to see our residents enjoying these activities so much These events not only bring people together to have some fun but keep minds active and help everyone feel connected in our friendly Caer Gwent community – and we always make time for a nice chat as well. Seeing residents so happy here is what makes my job so special."

The busy range and variety of activities shows the caring, friendly lifestyle offered at Caer Gwent, where residents are encouraged to stay active, socialise and enjoy life. The care home is rated 9.9/10 by residents and their families on the trusted review site, carehome.co.uk.