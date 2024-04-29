Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The appointments have been made in recognition of the contributions they make to the apostolic life of the diocese.

The new Canons will be installed at special services in the Cathedral during June. Family members, friends and parishioners will be able to join them on the day.

Each is given a designated stall, which is theirs to occupy for the duration of their canonry.

The new Canons are:

The Revd Peter Blee, Rector of Arlington, Berwick, Selmeston with Alciston and Wilmington, will take the Stall of the Prebendary of Sidlesham.

The Revd Dr Earl Collins, Vicar of St John's Hove and Diocesan Continual Ministerial Development Officer, will take the Stall of Bursalis Prebendary.

The Revd Dr Godfrey Kesari, Vicar of Southwater, Diocesan Racial Justice Officer, and Diocesan Interfaith Adviser, will take the Stall of the Prebendary of Selsey.

The Revd Julie Sear, Rector of Hartfield with Coleman's Hatch, (soon to be also Priest in Charge of Cowden (and Rural Dean of Rotherfield), will take the Stall of the Prebendary of Somerley.

The Revd Justin White, Senior Provost of Woodard Schools, will take the Stall of the Prebendary of Seaford.

The Revd Andrew Woodward, Vicar of St Mary's, Kemptown and Bishop's Liaison Officer for the LGBTQI Communities, will take the Stall of the Prebendary of Thorney.

The installations will take place at the Cathedral in the context of Evensong:

On Sunday 16 June at 3pm, the Revds Earl Collins, Julie Sear and Andrew Woodward will be installed.