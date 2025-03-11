Bishop Luffa pupils' charitable run to the height of Kilimanjaro on the Trundle

To run to the top of the Trundle is tough but to do it thirty six times in one day is a real challenge. That is what a team of five pupils from Bishop Luffa are doing in a fundraising effort on Sunday March 23rd.

Monty, Ollie, Arran and the two Noah's have designed this challenge to raise funds towards their volunteering trip to Tanzania.

Monty, who runs for Chichester Runners, explained, "We are fundraising for an incredible opportunity to volunteer in Tanzania, where we'll be making a real difference in the local community of Mbeya. During our trip, we will be working with the Christian charity 'Grassroots', helping with everything from building beds and supporting feeding programs, to visiting schools and providing much-needed assistance."

The boys have put in a few practice runs and are now looking forward to the day itself. Ollie shared a little more detail about the run, “On Sunday March 23rd, from 10am until sunset, we will be taking on ‘The Trundle Challenge’ where we’ll collectively run to the height Kilimanjaro – 5895m of elevation – by conquering The Trundle 36 times! Along the way, we’ll also be covering nearly 200km of distance. It’s going to take determination, teamwork and a lot of perseverance, but we are excited to push ourselves for such an important cause.”

Ollie, the two Noah's, Monty and Arran after a practice run

It is hoped that this event will generate donations to help fund their trip and some of the resources used to support the Tanzanian community. Every contribution, big or small, will help support the boy’s trip and make a meaningful impact. Donations can be made by sponsoring them on their GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/making-a-difference-in-mbeya-help-fund-our-volunteer-trip

The boys are keen for others to enjoy this challenge and enthusiastically added, “We’d love for you to be part of the day! Whether you want to take on a few ascents with us or just come along and cheer us on, you’re more than welcome. There will be cakes to buy and the T Box pizza van will also be selling their amazing pizzas – so come grab a slice, support the cause and enjoy the atmosphere! Thank you so much for your generosity and support. Let’s make this happen together.”

We wish the boys well for this inspiring challenge and for their trip to Tanzania in a few months’ time.