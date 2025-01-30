Black Knight Historical Living History Team take up residence at Weald & Downland Living Museum to deliver immersive medieval experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Weald & Downland Living Museum has welcomed the Black Knight Historical Living History Team, who have taken up residence at the Museum until 2 February 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The well-known historical re-enactment group have been living on-site all week and demonstrating medieval life during the winter months. Based around the Museum’s North Cray Medieval House, visitors can step back in time to see the daily lives of 15th-century villagers.

The team will demonstrate cooking, sleeping, living, working both in and outside the house, mending items around the Museum, digging ditches, cutting hedges and inviting members of the public to watch them as they go about their day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Pycroft, Founder of the Black Knight Historical Living History Team, comments: “An opportunity like this doesn't come around very often, and we have been blown away by the number of people who are interested and interacting with us here in North Cray.”

Discover how 15th century folk may have lived, worked and survived in the depths of the long winter months.

“We are not just representing, but really living as if it was 1461. It's a 24/7, immersive project. That means we are sleeping on straw-filled mattresses, on period beds; there is very little insulation or warmth in this house apart from one central hearth; no heating upstairs, no glass. The foodstuffs being cooked are those available in late-January, early-February. We are trying very hard to live as accurately as we can. It's really giving us, not just a lot of experience, but also a superb amount of knowledge of how people survived through the winter, over 500 years ago.”

The historical group’s time at the Museum will culminate with the Feast of Candlemas on Sunday 2 February, which marks the celebration of Christ as the light of the world. Part of the Ritual Year calendar, visitors will get the chance to see the Museum’s team carry out preparations at Bayleaf Farmstead while learning more about the traditions associated with this historically significant day.

Ian continues: “We chose Candlemas for this event because it is not celebrated very much, a lot of people don't understand it and don't know what it's about, so we are trying to help explain medieval traditions and customs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ritual Year is a theme that runs throughout the Museum’s interpretation programme, looking at the celebrations, festivals and traditions of the past and exploring how they have changed over time. From Twelfth Night and Easter to Midsummer, Lammas and Allhallowtide, there is a range of fascinating demonstrations that take place in the historic buildings to mark these culturally important dates throughout the year.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit the Weald & Downland Living Museum’s website - wealddown.co.uk/events/medieval-life/