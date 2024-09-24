Black Widows rugby team to feature in photo exhibition for Brighton Photo Fringe this October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The women of the Black Widows Rugby Team of Burgess Hill, Sussex will feature at the Dirty Gals exhibition for Brighton Photo Fringe this October at Gallery Lockin off Little Western Street.

Artist Raegan Hodge has followed the team as they train for the upcoming season. Rather than typical sports photography, the exhibition takes a personal, behind-the-scenes documentary approach. The exhibition presents photographs, paintings and a video installation.

The images defy stereotypical views of femininity and fitness, featuring women of all backgrounds, abilities and sizes coming together for the joy and spirit of sport.

Whether a nurse, an accountant, a house cleaner or mom, the Black Widows grind out their daily stresses into the mud of the pitch.

Scrum practice for the Burgess Hill Black Widows.

They do not shy away from physicality: Black Widow player Lisa Alldred says: “I like being strong and smashing into people."

"I like getting down and dirty,” says Sophy Robert (Robbo), a strong prop who chose to pose for her portrait with mud smeared on her face like war-paint.

Louise Skelhorn, the manager and a founding member glows as she talks about the camaraderie of the team, “This is my community,” she says, as she proudly stands in front of the new rugby kits in the locker room.

Shelley McComiskey, a long-time member of the club, speaks of an added sense of confidence as her main benefit of playing rugby. “It gave me the confidence to get out of a troubled relationship. I can credit rugby for the life I have now.”

A Glimpse of a few of the images on display at the exhibition.

The Dirty Gals Exhibition will be held in Gallery Lock-in, Little Western Street, Brighton BN1 2PU.

The gallery is open from 12-9pm Saturday and Sunday, October 5-6, and 12-9pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 11-13.

The work of Poppy Baines, an installation artist, is also featured in the show.

About the artist

Kira Garrett at Burgess Hill rugby training.

Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Raegan Hodge worked as a professional videographer and photographer in film and television. After accepting a job in Afghanistan for CARE International, she shifted her focus to working abroad for charity clients, most recently in Ukraine in 2023.

After a personal tragedy, she moved to the UK to be closer to family. Since then, her work has become more experimental and personal- expanding into drawing, painting and video installation.