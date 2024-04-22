Bloomin' marvellous projects for children in Mid Sussex
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Budding Foundation worked with Tates of Sussex, to help Windmills Junior School in Hassocks and the Tenth Haywards Heath Scouts. Both have been given all they need to raise flowers and vegetables.
South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks provided the compost, seeds and pots which will allow the junior school to complete their Growth to Grub project, and the Scouts to earn their Farming Badges.
Gardening projects are just one area supported by Clive Gravett and his charity. He created the Budding Foundation to improve the lives of young people, especially those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability.
“We love funding educational courses and gardening projects for groups”, says Clive. “And can’t wait to hear how the children in Mid Sussex get on with their growing projects.”