Blooms marked VE Day anniversary in Hassocks thanks to local business donation

By Trevor Butler
Contributor
Published 12th May 2025, 08:53 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 10:00 BST
Colourful plantings marked the VE Day anniversary in Hassocks last week thanks to hard work by village volunteers and a donation from the local garden centre.

The blooms in Adastra Park came from nearby South Downs Nurseries whose Rebecca Houghton-Knapp was invited to see the result of the planting team’s efforts and install a dedication stake.

“A heartfelt thank you to Allan Nicholls, Colin Day and the wonderful Adastra Park volunteers for creating such a touching VE Day tribute at Adastra Park in Hassocks”, said Ben Tate, director at the family-run garden centre.

“We were proud to support this display by donating the flowers for the floral ‘VE’; a moving reminder of the bravery and sacrifice that shaped our history”, he added.

The plants will blossom during the growing season and provide a lasting memory of the sacrifices of those who fought for our country.

