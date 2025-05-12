Blooms marked VE Day anniversary in Hassocks thanks to local business donation

Colourful plantings marked the VE Day anniversary in Hassocks last week thanks to hard work by village volunteers and a donation from the local garden centre.

The blooms in Adastra Park came from nearby South Downs Nurseries whose Rebecca Houghton-Knapp was invited to see the result of the planting team’s efforts and install a dedication stake.

“A heartfelt thank you to Allan Nicholls, Colin Day and the wonderful Adastra Park volunteers for creating such a touching VE Day tribute at Adastra Park in Hassocks”, said Ben Tate, director at the family-run garden centre.

“We were proud to support this display by donating the flowers for the floral ‘VE’; a moving reminder of the bravery and sacrifice that shaped our history”, he added.

The plants will blossom during the growing season and provide a lasting memory of the sacrifices of those who fought for our country.