Blooms marked VE Day anniversary in Hassocks thanks to local business donation
The blooms in Adastra Park came from nearby South Downs Nurseries whose Rebecca Houghton-Knapp was invited to see the result of the planting team’s efforts and install a dedication stake.
“A heartfelt thank you to Allan Nicholls, Colin Day and the wonderful Adastra Park volunteers for creating such a touching VE Day tribute at Adastra Park in Hassocks”, said Ben Tate, director at the family-run garden centre.
“We were proud to support this display by donating the flowers for the floral ‘VE’; a moving reminder of the bravery and sacrifice that shaped our history”, he added.
The plants will blossom during the growing season and provide a lasting memory of the sacrifices of those who fought for our country.