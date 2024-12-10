Bognor Bell Ringers Join Westergate House Care Home for a morning of music

The Christmas Festivities are well under way at Westergate House with lots of fun, laughter and family visits in full swing.

The home welcomed the wonderful Bognor Bell Ringers in to see the residents in the homes Memory Lane community and performed some beautiful songs and carols which everyone thoroughly enjoyed. The ladies of the Bell Ringers played for nearly an hour and each piece of music was introduced by the conductor and lead bell ringer Pauline. It was a wonderful morning of music and fun.

Not only did the bell ringers join the home, they also welcomed Mitchell Armstrong who performed some well-known sing along songs.

Residents also had a wonderful minibus trip to Sainsbury's for a shopping trip where there were plenty of cards, gifts and a bottle of Baileys bought as well.

A wonderful few days as the festive celebrations continue at Westergate House