Bognor Regis Food Bank celebrates re-location to purpose-built Hope Centre

The Mayor of Bognor Regis, Cllr Gill Yeates, opened the new Centre and, on behalf of the local community, she thanked all those who have worked so hard to make such a significant improvement to the Food Bank service.

In responding, CEO Sue Manning said: "Our long term goal is to stop UK hunger and, in the meantime, offer effective and compassionate help to those experiencing food poverty. In this wonderful new location we have space which allows us not only to offer food with dignity but also offer a welcoming environment for a cuppa and a chat, and access to confidential financial advice services.

"We are grateful to be building on the legacy of the last ten plus years in this area. We particularly want to thank High Sheriff Dr Tim Fooks, The Mayor of Bognor, Cllr Mrs Gill Yeates, local councillors, partner organisations, donors, local businesses and especially our volunteers for joining us today and for all that they do to help us serve in the local community."

The Hope Centre, a repurposing of the Saint Wilfrid church hall, has been created with the support of recent (and current) High Sheriffs and grant-making bodies.

Rev’d Joel Mennie, who is the vicar at St Wilfrid’s Church, said: "Many feel trapped in cycles they cannot escape. The Hope Centre exists to meet those struggles with care, understanding, and practical help. We hope it will be a place where friendships are formed, burdens are shared, and no one has to face life’s challenges alone.

"At its simplest, The Hope Centre seeks to be a hub of collaboration. Working with multiple agencies and organisations across Bognor, we hope to bring together services, resources, and care under one roof. Our prayer is that this centre becomes a beating heart for the community – a place where people can find support, connection, and renewed hope in the midst of life’s challenges."

For those who do not have enough money for food, vouchers are available by contacting the Centre via its website https://bognorregis.foodbank.org.uk/get-help/ or phone 01243 841275.

Vouchers are also available from the Arun and Chichester Citizens Advice, a referral agency partner of Bognor Regis. Tel no. 0344 477 1171.

The Hope Centre currently open on three days a week: Tuesdays 11.30am – 1.30pm & 2pm – 4pm, Thursdays 11am – 1pm and Fridays 10.30am – 2.30pm.

1 . Contributed Rev Joel Mennie introduces the High Sheriff to Sue Manning, CEO and Liddy Blunden, Operations Manager, at the new Hope Centre Food Bank Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Cllr Gill Yeates opens the new Hope Centre with thanks from the whole local community. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed A Hope Centre volunteer prepares a new food parcel Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The new food bank has greatly improved storage for food donations Photo: Submitted