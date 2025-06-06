Bognor Regis Men’s Probus Club members hear about a career in telephones
After our scheduled speaker cancelled at short notice, one of our members, Michael Taylor spoke to us about his experience working in the manufacture of phones. Michael had been chief electronic engineer for STC in Brighton when he was suddenly made redundant. He was able to use his knowledge to set up a similar company in China company, starting from scratch finding premises and then a staff of mainly young Chinese women. As he spoke no Chinese, he depended on his Chinese secretary, who had studied English at Beijing University, to translate all his instructions. She was totally unflappable so even Michael’s words of fury got translated into words of calm encouragement! The phones produced by the company were exported to the UK and other western countries, at much lower cost than if they had been made in the UK. Phones had to conform to BABT regulations. Table manners were not quite so strict; what Michael saw at some of the dinners he attended would have raised a few eyebrows here! Michael’s talk was a salutary lesson that redundancy needn’t be the end of the world.
Wednesday June 18th. Bognor Golf Club. Lunch 12.30pm.
Colin Smart will talk on RAF Tangmere.
For more information, including our full list of varied speakers for 2025, please visit
https://probusclub.net/bognorregis/
New members are always assured of a warm welcome and are invited to come along and try the club. Please contact Guy Ashby 01243 584042 or Bill Page 01243 841246.