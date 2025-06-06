Bognor Regis Men’s Probus Club members hear about a career in telephones

May 21st 2025 Coming back from redundancy - a career in telephones at the dawn of privatisation.

After our scheduled speaker cancelled at short notice, one of our members, Michael Taylor spoke to us about his experience working in the manufacture of phones. Michael had been chief electronic engineer for STC in Brighton when he was suddenly made redundant. He was able to use his knowledge to set up a similar company in China company, starting from scratch finding premises and then a staff of mainly young Chinese women. As he spoke no Chinese, he depended on his Chinese secretary, who had studied English at Beijing University, to translate all his instructions. She was totally unflappable so even Michael’s words of fury got translated into words of calm encouragement! The phones produced by the company were exported to the UK and other western countries, at much lower cost than if they had been made in the UK. Phones had to conform to BABT regulations. Table manners were not quite so strict; what Michael saw at some of the dinners he attended would have raised a few eyebrows here! Michael’s talk was a salutary lesson that redundancy needn’t be the end of the world.