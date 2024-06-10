Bognor Regis Probus delves into the world of secret intelligence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Secret Intelligence: From Room 40 to Bletchley ParkMark Lubienski

Mark Lubienski, the speaker at our May meeting and a guide at Bletchley Park, claimed his interest in intelligence matters dated from reading F W Winterbotham’s book, The Ultra Secret, published exactly 50 years ago in 1974; this was the first extensive account of the secret work of British codebreakers at Bletchley Park during the Second World War.

Mark’s first slide was of the Admiralty building in Whitehall. It was here in Room 40, under the supervision of Admiral “Blinker” Hall, that, during the First World War, significant German messages were decrypted with the help of a codebook captured by the Russians.

In January 1917 the Germans took the risk of sending a coded telegram, via the “Stockholm roundabout”, to their embassy in Mexico, offering an alliance with the Mexicans against the Americans in return for the promise to them of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico; the telegram was decrypted by Nigel de Grey and Dilly Knox.

It was Hall’s decision to get hold of the physical telegram, which Zimmermann, the German foreign minister, acknowledged as genuine; this evidence convinced the Americans of German duplicity and helped bring them into the war.

By the time of the Second World War the Germans were using the Enigma machine to encode messages and hours of work were required each morning at Bletchley Park for the day’s settings to be discovered. Mark gave two examples of how intelligence was used.

The first concerned the tracking of Bismarck in 1941. At the battle of Denmark Strait, Bismarck, one of German’s biggest battleships, destroyed HMS Hood. But she herself suffered sufficient damage to put in for repairs. It was through matching intelligence from different sources that the British discovered her course. The destruction of Bismarck was a pivotal moment in the battle of the Atlantic.

The second example concerned Germany’s V1 and V2 Rocket project. Photographs were taken of the Peenemünde site leading to an attack by Bomber Command which destroyed the facility, causing the Germans to move their research to Nordhausen.

