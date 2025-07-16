Bognor Regis site manager named as best in the country for quality

A site manager working on a development in West Sussex has won a top national award, marking him among the best in the country.

Matt Annalls has been given Pride In the Job Quality Awards for his work on Barratt David Wilson Homes’ Nursery Fields development in Bognor Regis.

The awards rate site managers against key criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail. The awards celebrate the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on-time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

There were a total of four site managers from Barratt David Wilson Homes’ Southampton division, which is currently building 11 developments across Dorset, Hampshire and West Sussex, to receive the award.

Matt joins his colleagues Paddy Rutter and Sam Hodgson who have been given awards for Pebble Walk on Hayling Island and Forest Walk in Whiteley, Hampshire respectively, as well as Paul Wall from Quarter Jack Park in Wimborne, Dorset.

Now in the 45th year in the awards are widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the homebuilding industry, showcasing the highest standard of building homes. In total, Barratt David Wilson Homes site managers have won 115 Pride in the Job Quality Awards - more than any other housebuilder.

Every site manager who is registered with the NHBC, the industry’s leading warranty provider for new homes, is automatically entered into the awards, with just 450 winners being selected from a field of 8,200 sites, representing the top 5% of UK site managers.

Matt Paine, Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division’s Managing Director said: “It’s a pleasure to see Paddy, Sam, Matt and Paul being recognised for their hard work. These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrates our long-term commitment to looking after our customers. Anyone who buys a home from a site with a Pride in the Job Quality Award winner knows their home has been built to the highest standard.”

The awards closely follow Barratt Redrow being awarded 5 stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated as 5 star means that more than 90% of customers would recommend a home to a friend, with Barratt Redrow being the only major national homebuilder to be rated 5 star for 16 years in a row.