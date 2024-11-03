Bombing with Banksy & Co was a blast at the Capitol

The Arts Society Horsham was treated to an extravaganza of graffiti art in the October lecture at the Capitol, featuring Bombing with Banksy and Co: The Graffiti and Street Art of Shoreditch and Spitalfields.

In this visually stimulating lecture, Pepe Martinez guided his audience on a kind of psychedelic journey from The Capitol Theatre in Horsham to the Subway of New York, the streets of London, Paris and Berlin.

They got to know the lingo, the history and the techniques of graffiti art and the names that rose to fame such as Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat whose death at aged 27 bestowed his iconic status.

Armed with this new lingo, the audience embarked on a colourful virtual tour of Shoreditch and Spitalfields where they were bombarded with literally larger-than-life art work by amazing names like Zabou, Mr Cenz, Jimmy C, Phlegm, Fanakapan, Stik, D Face and many others whose nocturnal creations scramble the height of buildings, daubed on doorways and shop fronts in this vibrant and diverse neighbourhood - Fashion Street, Brick Lane … all exuding a special vibe.

They learnt about the graffiti war among artists as well as their friendship and respect for one another. Pop culture, social commentary and political satire all find expressions in a stencil, a tag, a throw, or in neon 3-D!

And then there is Banksy - whose early piece “Girl with Red Balloon” is best known to us. It acquired cult status on 5 October 2018 when it appeared to shred itself in the auction room at Sotheby’s after the hammer went down for the piece. It was pure theatre!

The shredded work was renamed “Love is in the bin” and instantly multiplied in value for the new owner. There have been other playful stunts by Banksy but all the while the man remains an enigma and one was none the wiser after the lecture!

Ironically, Pepe ended with a quote by Banksy who was reported to have said: “It’s amazing that no one wants to know who I am until I don’t want anyone to know!”.

One thing we do know is that there is a lot of bucks in Banksy - so much so he has established Pest Control to guard his multi-million empire!

A final word from lectures secretary, Rowena Kerr. “Our experience of graffiti art? It’s dynamic, dark, cheeky, provocative and much more! It’s been a blast bombing with Banksy & Co! “

The next Arts Society lecture at the Capitol, Horsham, is on Wednesday, November 13 at 10.45am. It's free to members and non members can pay £8 on the door.

The lecture, presented by Charlie Forman, focuses on the architecture of religious buildings in London: Eight buildings for eight faiths in London.