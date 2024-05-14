Bonfire Society May Plant Fair a big success
As Barry our commander-in-chief and Isobella this years Miss Bonfire opened the gates of the guide hall a veritable flood of supporters poured through the gates. The plant stalls were inundated with bargain hunters.
Inside the Guide Hall there was also a steady flow for the tombolas, the raffles, and the stalls. Many thanks to our volunteers and the generosity of supporters making jams and cakes and donating raffle prizes - one cake was an amazing creation - a chocolate cake in the shape of a burning bonfire -stunning!
The success of the event is in the main part thanks to the amazing generosity of local businesses and groups - many of whom support the society year on year - thanks to local nurseries: Lyminster, Binstead, Greenhouse Sussex, Culberry, Walberton, Toddington, Fleurie, Lansdowne, Ferring Flower Shop, Way Out There & Back, and Ferring. And thanks also to local businesses Rookery Farm Eggs, Littlehampton Angling, Iceland, The Works, Arun Security Centre, Felix Dancewear, Grades hairdressing, Nail Lounge, Airsoft / Fantasy Games, Poundland, and Wick Flower Shop.
Thanks to all of these and of course our wonderful volunteers, help from the Lions and the public we raised an impressive £2,332 for society funds.