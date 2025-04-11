Brad Collett from Burgess Hill releases summer anthem single on Saturday 12th April

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Debut Disco Anthem Released Ahead of Brighton Fringe

A rising star from Burgess Hill is set to make waves on music and theatre scenes this spring, with the release of his debut single Hot Queen tomorrow (April 12).

Collett, 22 has been likened to Andy Bell of Erasure, with a stunning vibrato and flair for disco. Hot Queen is a high-energy summer anthem that blends glittery grooves with bold, empowering lyrics.

The single's launch is timed to coincide with the upcoming Fringe tour of Romiet, a contemporary reimagining of Romeo and Juliet. Collett stars alongside Martha Meager in the production playing a drag queen navigating love, identity, and self-acceptance.

"Hot Queen" recorded at Flood Studios London

The show debuts in Cambridge at the Junction on April 21 before heading to Brighton, where it will run throughout May at the Lantern Theatre as part of the Brighton Fringe Festival before the final leg of its tour at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Speaking about the project, Romiet's director commented : “Hot Queen is more than just a dance track — it’s about stepping into your truth and owning it with joy, which is what Romiet celebrates.

Theatre fans and music lovers alike can expect tons of glitter, and unapologetic self-expression from both the show and the single.

Hot Queen will be available on all major streaming platforms from April 12.