Branch Out Tree Festival Symposium comes to Shoreham
The Branch Out Tree Festival Symposium is coming to Shoreham on Saturday, 14 June.
This exciting event brings together nature lovers, professionals and community members to explore the world of trees.
Attendees and panellists will discuss how we can plant, protect and care for trees to restore biodiversity, tackle the climate crisis and reconnect people with nature.
There will be expert talks, roundtable buzz discussions, refreshments, children’s activities and book signings.
Speakers
The panel of speakers includes:
- Susan Raikes, director, Wakehurst;
- Iain Parkinson, head of landscape and horticulture, Wakehurst;
- Tony Whitbread, Sussex Wildlife Trust’s past president and woodland specialist;
- Paul Wood, explorer of nature in towns and cities, author of Tree Hunting;
- Juliet Sargeant, broadcaster, award-winning garden designer, author of Start with Soil;
- Oliva Sprinkel, world traveller, author of Hear the Trees Speak;
- Isabel Losada, author of The Joyful Environmentalist.
Re-wild our world
Branch Out is a CPRE Sussex event, supported by Shoreham Wordfest and the Shoreham Society.
CPRE Sussex trustee Penny Hudd said: “We invite everyone to join us for a lively round of talks, discussions, resolutions and actions.
"This is an opportunity to discover how, as individuals and communities, we can act to regenerate our environment, engaging with others to green and re-wild our world.”
Event details
Branch Out is on at the Shoreham Centre, Pond Road, Shoreham, from 9.30am to 5.30pm on Saturday, 14 June.
Community groups and organisations are invited to take along an A1 poster to promote their work at the event.
Tickets are £10 for general admission, £7.50 for CPRE Sussex members and under 18s go free.
Book your ticket here: cpresussex.org.uk/tree-festival/branch-out/
Tree Festival 2025
The symposium marks the official start of the Tree Festival 2025.
The festival highlights the extraordinary beauty and value of trees across the Sussex Living Coast.
It is organised by CPRE Sussex, the countryside charity, volunteers and local groups.
The festival is sponsored by Connick Tree Care and Rampion Offshore Wind and supported by The Living Coast.
View the full programme here: cpresussex.org.uk/tree-festival/.