Brede Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Contact [email protected] The last few weeks have been good to go out into the garden as the weather was suitable this last week however was cold and sometimes wet, we can’t complain as the gardens really needed the water.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Saturday evening a swarm of bees landed on a gravestone at St Georges luckily Wendy and Jamie noticed whilst locking up the Church. A number of phone calls were made then thankfully Rob answered and went to rescue them. He safely took the bees away, However he had to go back the next morning early, before Church began to retrieve a few stragglers.

Friday 18 April Good Friday Brede Farmers Market is in Brede Village Hall from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall and Car Park. There may be reduced stalls today or perhaps more who can say as it is Good Friday. Majority of people including myself will have family coming today gratefully Gary will be serving teas and coffees hopefully with help from a friend

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Broad Oak. The King Blues Band from 8.45pm to 11pm Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering

User (UGC) Submitted

The Red Lion takes booking too, call Adrianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Saturday 19 April Holy Saturday All Saints Church, Beckley are holding a Messy Easter at 2pm

Easter Vigil St Georges Church 7.30pm by Rev Liz Varley

Sunday 20 April Easter Sunday I wish all the readers a very HAPPY EASTER at St George’s Brede following the Easter service at 10.45am taken by Rev Barry Carter. There will be a Dragon Egg Hunt at 10.45am this has proved very popular in the past, so we hope to see lots of children with their mums and dads at the service, as the Dragon hunt can start at the conclusion of the service. There are refreshments after the service before everyone can go out and hunt baby dragons I wonder who will be lucky enough to find their mummy dragon. It will be £1 to enter the hunt for each person inc. adults. Dragons will have creative things for children to do in the Church and there will also be Easter biscuits with the drinks. Children of Primary school age and their younger siblings can join Dragons if they wish it is every 3rd Sunday at St George’s Brede at 10.45 Joanne Cosson is the leader, just turn up with one of your parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792517614

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk

St Mary’s Udimore Easter Service is at 11.15am Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk They will both do what they can to help you. Both Churches need another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact the relevant Church Warden.

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Easter Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak has an Easter service at 10.30am The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St Mary’s Udimore Easter Service is at 11.15am Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk They will both do what they can to help you.

A Udimore Church Warden is needed if anyone would like to offer their services then please contact the Church Warden ASAP they he will be so pleased to hear from you. The Church's Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk where you can find about all that going on at St George’s.

At Brede Village Hall 7.30am Strengths and Weights 8.30am Circuit Training 5pm Table Tennis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday 21 April Bank Holiday Monday The Giants of Brede will be open from 10am -

4pm. A great opportunity to see these giant steam pumping engines right on your doorstep! All the engines will be running and there will be access to the basements, with a guide. The Nuclear Bunker will also be open. they have a new accessible toilet with a ramp to avoid having to climb steps; this facility also includes a baby-change table.

Tea, coffee and home-made cakes will be available in thier cafe. Entry is free. Donations are always welcome to help them to keep operating. They look forward to your visit."

There is noMeet on Mondaysat theTrinity Methodist Churchtoday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Brede Village Hall 8.30am9.15am Personal Training 10.15 am Fitness Class, Lit & SW. 11.15 Fitness Class. No afternoon classes it begins again at 6pm Strengths and

Weights, at 7pm Circuit Training and lastly 8pm Boot Camp. I am exhausted writing this goodness knows how exhausted the trainers and their clients feel. They may all be having a day off today, those who go to the groups sessions will know what’s happening.

Both of these groups are still closed this week .1st Brede Beavers are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm. Back again next week.

Tuesday 22 April Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mixed Ability Yoga with Rebecca 1.45pm, then mixed ability yoga with Jodie at 7.30pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Wednesday 23 April Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed at 10.45am by the Fitness Class. This is followed with Zumba with Charlotte at 6.15 pm.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. You do not have to feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brede Flower arrangers 10.30 am in the Church Room in Brede please come with secateurs, greenery and flowers and we will see what we can achieve. I have in stock bowls, tape and oasis.

Brede Mothers’ Union is at 1.30pm in the Church Room in Brede we would like more members please contact Rhiannon 01424 882037 if you are interested.

Thursday 24 April All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha.

Little Giants Toddler group meet at St George’s Church 9.30am to 11am new mums and dads come along and meet others in the same shoes as you, chat over a cup of tea or coffee and let your little ones have fun in the children’s corner and the Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 25 April Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall

Maggie and I will be serving the refreshments.

Sunday 27 April The Friends of St George's Church Brede are holding a table sale at Brede Village Hall, 10am to 12 noon. Stall holders please book your table in advance with Louise on 07791 383323. £10 per table. Set up from 9.45am."

Saturday 7 June Barn Dance led by the Catsfield Steamers 7-10am at Northiam Village Hall, Frewen Close, Northiam TN31 6RA Tickets £15 per person £5 for young people under 14 Ticket price includes a ploughmans in a roll Free Parking Licensed Bar proceeds for Family Support Work phone 01273 832963 or Familysupportwork.org/whatson

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it for the Parish of Brede Village News as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver