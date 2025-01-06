Brede Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I hope everyone who reads the column had a wonderful Christmas with family and friends. We are now in a new year and I cannot believe that I am about to write about week three and what is going to happen in our Parish.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weather man says it might snow this Wednesday, we shall see. He said it will be colder next week and there may be more snow to come.

If anyone is looking for a committee Room with Wi-Fi, white board and boardroom desks that can be put into numerous positions; then look no further . Brede Village hall has a side room that has its own entrance, disabled toilet and coffee making machine. Opposite is the newly decorated Treatment Room, with its own entrance, desk, sink and treatment bed; an adjoining Disabled Toilet also a coffee/tea machine are available. Both rooms have competitive rates and are available, contact Brede Village Hall in your tool bar and options come up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 10 January Brede Farmers Market with free parking at Brede village hall and is from 10am to 12noon, with hopefully more stalls than last week. I think like me they were still in Holiday mood, although, I was doing the teas and coffees because Judy was busy in Udimore with the 4 Charities coffee morning. The decorations are down and the hall looks bare but the atmosphere will be warm and welcoming whilst you peruse the stalls with local goods for sale. Cash is required to purchase at some stalls and definitely at the tea hatch where Judy and Irene will be serving the refreshments with a smile.

User (UGC) Submitted

1pm an over 50’s exercise

Short Mat Bowls At 7pm both events in Brede Village Hall

The Broad Oak. Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering .

The Red Lion The In House Band plays there, they can be followed on their facebook page or phone 01424 882188 it is a good idea to book ahead.

Sunday 12 January - St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak has a Service at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St George’s Church Brede, the 9.30am Eucharist service at St George’s Brede, will be taken by Father Dr Owen Edwards. All are welcome to the service.

St Mary’s Udimore Service is at 11.15am. Contact Father Owen on 01424 882201 or contact the Church Warden: David Oliver 01424 882037 for St George’s Brede. The Church Warden in Udimore is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] They will both do what they can to help you

Both Churches require one more Church Warden each if anyone would like to offer their services then please contact the Church Wardens ASAP they will be so pleased to hear from you. The Church's Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk where you can find about all that going on at St George’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Brede Village Hall there will be from 7.30am Strengths and Weights, followed at 8.30am by Circuit training and at 5pm there will be Table Tennis for anyone who wants to join in.

Monday 13 January Meet on Mondays at the Trinity Methodist Church 2pm – 4pm except Bank Holidays.

The Post Office will hopefully be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm the postmaster comes all the way from Gatwick. Also except Bank Holidays. There is a wonderful library to book swop, games, crafts, discussion and donate to the food bank drop off. make new friends , enjoy a cup of tea and cakes and keep warm this winter Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

In Brede Village Hall 10.15am Fitness Class, Lit & SW. Followed at 6pm Strengths and Weights. Then at 7pm Circuit Training and at 8pm Fitness Bootcamp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st Brede Beavers are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 14 January Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by Mixed ability Yoga at 7.00pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub1st Brede

Scouts 10½ to 14 yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section

Wednesday 15 January Mixed Ability Yoga taught by Jodie at 9.15am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

followed by Zumber taught by Charlotte at 6.15pm. Then at 7.30pm HIIT, all in Brede Village Hall.

Brede Friendly Circle are meeting at 10.30am at Carol’s for their coffee as we prefer to be nearer to home in case there is difficulty with the weather.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. Please do not feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have Machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax, be warm, and surrounded by company so go and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend or make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday 16 January At 11am Brede Design with Flowers will meet inside St George’s Church they will be doing an all green design taught by me. Do contact me if you would like to join us or if you would like me to begin an evening group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha followed at 2pm by Rye and District NT speaker is Mathew Homewood and his subject is A History of Sport in Sussex ; followed later at 6.30 pm, with Pilates taught by Geraldine.

Friday 17 January Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Ann and Eileen will be serving your teas today.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it for Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver